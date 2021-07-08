A Birmingham man suffered life-threatening injuries from being shot Sunday evening around 6 p.m. on Blue Cut Road. A second man was also shot, but officials say his injuries did not appear to be critical.
According to the Pell City Police Department, officers from that agency and the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a person shot at the 600 Block of Broken Angle Road. There they found Mekhi Ravohyn Sanders, 18, had been shot in the lower body twice. Sanders was taken to UAB hospital for treatment.
He told officers the location where he had been shot. Officers then located Kaderius Jureginald Taylor, 21, of Birmingham, who had been shot multiple times. According to Pell City Police Department, Taylor’s injuries were severe and appeared to be life threatening.
Officers believe these two incidents are related based upon victim’s statements, times of these occurrences and evidence collected from both areas.
“I am very proud of the quick response of our team and the support of information we receive from the community,” said Pell City Police Chief Paul Irwin. “I look forward to a resolution to this offense and prosecution of the individuals responsible for this crime.”
Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call the Pell City Police Department at 205-884-3334 and ask to speak with Sergeant Jonathan Swiney.
