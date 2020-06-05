Tapero Corlene Johnson, 27, and Marquisha Anissa Tyson, 28, are being held in the shooting death of Moody police Sgt. Stephen Williams.
Williams was killed in a shooting while responding to a call at a Super 8 motel in Moody Tuesday night.
Sgt. Williams, 50, was a 23 year veteran in law enforcement and had been with the Moody Police Department for three years.
Details of the incident have not been released, but late Tuesday night, a heavy police presence of 80 to 100 officers surrounded the 2000 block of Moody Parkway. Johnson and Tyson have been in custody since the night of the shooting.
"Lot of guys looked up to Stephen. He was a very good close friend," Police Chief Thomas Hunt said at a news conference Tuesday.
Williams had just been promoted to sergeant in the past year and was a recipient of the Keith Turner Office of the Year Award. Beyond his career in law enforcement, Williams was a father of three children.
Last year, six Alabama police officers were killed in the line of duty, the highest number in more than 30 years.
