The 15th annual Climbers for Christ took place at Horsepen 40 this past Saturday. The event raised a little over $5700 for Orphan Voice, an organization that benefits orphans in Vietnam.
Boulders throughout the property were given a number based on difficulty level. Climbers for Christ rewards points to climbers based on the boulders they manage to climb. Based on the number of points collectively earned, a matching donation is given to a nonprofit.
Program runner and Discipleship Ambassador Josh Reyes said he was really impressed with how this year’s climbers increased the score by 2212 points.
Last year 101 climbers won a total of 3793 points. This year 103 climbers won a total of 6005 points.
“It showed the amount of buy-in that people had into the event and really just laying it all out there, and climbing as hard as they possibly could all day, and truly making everything count,” said Reyes.
Reyes is hoping they can raise another $305 from cash donations to fully meet the amount of points climbed.
“It’s for something bigger than myself. Banding together with all my brothers and sisters we’re doing something even bigger, just to see that unfold all day long was incredible,” said Reyes.
Reyes said he saw firsthand how hard everyone worked to win as many points as possible.
“I’d come upon a group and you could just see it in their face, this mixed bag of just total exhaustion, but at the same time, such excitement to be involved in that singular mission with everybody,” said Reyes.
At the awards ceremony that night, Reyes told the crowd they were only 4 points from getting 6000. Two climbers went out and earned 9 more points.
“Everybody just loved that organic moment that just played out, the hype just carried on into the award ceremony,” said Reyes.
