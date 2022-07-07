The City of Moody will be celebrating Independence Day on Saturday from 5 p.m. until 9:20 p.m. The firework show will begin at 9 p.m.
Live music will be provided by Revocation Radio, food trucks and small carnival rides for children 12 years old and under.
It will be located at the pavilion side of Moody Municipal Park.
The event began after police officer Keith Turner was killed in the line of duty in July of 1998. That year the city was unable to shoot fireworks due to an active manhunt.
“So, the city of Moody shot them later and it became a custom that we have a firework show the weekend after the fourth,” said Mike Staggs, director of parks and recreation for the city of Moody.
For many years it was considered the Keith Turner memorial firework show. Then the celebration became about commemorating the world series that Moody used to host.
“It’s one of those nights where we get together as a community. We’ve got things going on inside the park and great music. It’s kind of a community time to come together and celebrate America,” said Staggs.
The event is free to get into, but armbands for the carnival rides can be purchased with cash.
