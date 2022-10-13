Hello everyone. Sure, hope things are well with you. and so thankful for a little cooler weather.
October birthday wishes include my friends, Inise Garner, Ruth Bush, Janet Weldon, Sharon Henderson, Martha Mitcham, Pam Ballard, Abi Thibado, Austen Lett, Kevin Ballard, Bill Hereford, Phillip Church, Fred Bunn, Ardis Weems, Joe Dorough, Greg Williams, Cathy Holladay, Laurie Tipton, Gracie Poole, Finn Otwell, Dorothy Lowery, Libby Collier, Jay Collins, my granddaughter (in-law) Heather Church Adams, my pastor, Bill Gray, Jolene Lee, Marge Blair, Jackie Gant, Stacie Hollis, Melissa Smith, Darrin DeLoach, Connor DuBose, Charles Garrett, Olivia Minor, Joe Littlejohn, Magan Cline, Caleb Groce, Caleb Aldridge, Conner Johnson, Steve Laminack, and Victoria Elliott.
A special birthday wish goes to Emily Weir, my pastor’s wife. Love our pastors and their families at Victory Church! Come join us Sundays at 9:15 or 10:30.
Congratulations Happy 12th wedding anniversary to Daniel and Jennifer Adams. Daniel is one of my great-grandsons and to Mack and Brenda Bell who celebrated their wedding anniversary on Oct. 9th. and congratulations to Payton and Cody Callahan who celebrated their anniversary on Oct 5th.
Please keep the families of William Calhoun, Bettye Elmore, and Bobbye Weaver in your thoughts and prayers.
I had a wonderful 92nd birthday even if I couldn’t get together with all my family together. I have two daughters who live in Florida, so it is hard for them to come for all our celebrations. My daughters, Annette and Laura, and sister, Ann, surprised me with a small birthday celebration. I always love getting together with my family.
Concert by the River featuring Terry Turner on Oct. 29 5-7 pm. Cost is $40 which covers cost of show and $20 meal credit. Limited seating so make your reservations early at www.tcbshows.com. Also, special guest will be Nashville artist, Bart Connell. and you can dress up if you’d like. There will be a $50 prize for winning costume.
Need to clean out your book collection? You can drop books off at the Pell City Library. The Library is sponsoring a Book Drive for Foster Care now through November 12. Bring your gently used books for K5-High School age. They will be donated to children in foster care. For more information, contact Jasmine Gillis at jasminegillis13@gmail.com.
Many of the churches and other organizations are gearing up for their annual Fall Trunk-R-Treats. I will post them as I get the information. Remember they are a safe way for your kids to have fun and get lots of candy.
On Oct. 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.:
Evening Star Baptist Church located at 260 Evening Star Rd Vincent (off the Logan Martin Dam Rd) is having a Fall Festival. You are invited to a day filled with food and fun including Hayride and a Bouncy House. Food and fun including crafts for the whole family absolutely free. For more info, please call Bro Chase at 470-234-1087.
On Wed. Oct. 26 from 5:30-7pm:
Fall Festival at PC First United Methodist Church in its upper parking lot.
Trunk or Treat at Mt. Pisgah
On Fri. Oct 28 from 5-7 p.m.:
Trick or Treat at Pell City High School (Free to community; 13 and younger)
On Oct. 30, from 2-4 p.m.:
Trunk or Treat at Cropwell Baptist.
On Oct. 31, at 6:30 p.m.:
Trunk or Treat at Seddon Baptist
Trunk or Treat at Victory Christian
Again, congratulations to our PCHS Band of Gold that rated Superior scores at the Covered Bridge Marching Festival in Oneonta. They scored Best in Class for Drum Major, Percussion, Dance Line, and Majorettes. (last home game), and you can see their half-time show. It will also be Senior Night for the high school.
Three on a String is back! In a one-night-only event, the Center for Education and Performing Arts in Pell City welcomes back some of our favorite bluegrass and folk performers. On Thursday, Oct. 20 at 7 p.m., Three on a String’s legendary brand of musical storytelling returns to the CEPA stage.
PCHS Varsity Football Update: the varsity game originally scheduled for Oct. 28, at home against Springville, has been changed to Thursday, Oct. 27.
Contact me at 205-338-7746 with information. Have a blessed week. You can also email info to annette_snow@yahoo.com.
