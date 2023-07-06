Leadership Trussville’s Executive Director Dr. Kristi Bradford will serve as president of the Trussville Rotary Daybreak Club for the 2023-24 year.
Bradford has been a member of the club since June 2020. She was a featured speaker at a club meeting just a few months before and, after seeing how active the club was and how close the members were, she knew she wanted to be involved.
“I realized it was the people who drew me into this club. With every meeting I attended, the cohesiveness, sense of caring for one another, and dedication to community beyond these walls were what kept me coming,” she said.
Bradford thanked outgoing president Jamie Townes for her service as president.
“Thank you, Jamie, for an active year filled with so many things that fortified us as a club: solidifying our bylaws, charting a strategic plan, getting our Foundation back on track after a 3-year hiatus, and you found a way to make all of us Paul Harris fellows," she said. “We know these things to be true: Our club is loyal to prayer, patriotism, serving, volunteering, and loving one another inside and outside these walls. We strongly support education, public safety, veterans and armed forces. We are a phenomenal group … we’ve carried out service projects, awarded scholarships, and supported the leadership of young people. This is what we are about. Together we are mighty.”
She encouraged all club members to be involved, and she shared a quote from a motivational speaker she once heard: “If your presence doesn’t add value, your absence won’t make a difference.”
She asked all members to serve on at least one committee, and she has set Aug. 23 as "committee day," where all committee chairs will share the purpose of the committees they lead. There will be two major fundraisers: a 30-year-old golf tournament and new Trivia Night, which was held for the first time in May.
The club will also continue working toward an international partnership with the Kitale Rotary Club in Africa and eventually apply for a grant to help serve that area.
Bradford added a scripture which she said has given her great guidance and direction. It comes from Ephesians 5:15, “Live purposefully and worthily and accurately as wise, sensible, intelligent people.”
