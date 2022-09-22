Lakeside Live — an event benefiting police, fire departments, local charities and nonprofits — returns Saturday, Sept. 24, from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. at Pell City Lakeside Park
There will be live music, car show, cornhole tournament, kids activities, battle of the badges and food trucks.
Casey Cambron, event coordinator, said that Lakeside Live is an attempt to bring a piece of the home he grew up in into Pell City. He grew up in Columbus, Ga., where every year the city would host Riverfest, a festival on the water with food vendors, rides and live music.
“I’ve always loved events like that and I’ve always loved music because my dad played all his life. I wanted to bring what I grew up with here. We have a lot that happens here, but not the style of what I grew up with.”
In starting off small, he’s hoping to grow to a caliber of having multiple stages playing music throughout the day playing different genres. He said the biggest thing he learned from last year is that holding the event in November made it too cold last year, which is why he chose to have it in September this year.
He said the most important thing to him, is keeping his event free so more people can have the capability to come in a see something they don’t usually see.
Cambron said he’s seen a lot of overwhelming support from the community to sponsor the event.
“These people believe in this event and in what we’re doing. They say ‘we want to be a part of this,’ and getting that positive feedback from someone who’s invested into it means a lot to me.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.