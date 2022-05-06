The 12th annual Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama was held this past weekend in Leeds.
According to the event management team, Zoom Motorsports, the weekend was a success. The race was attended by 86,113 fans from April 29 — May 1, the 2nd highest attendance in race history. Tickets were sold in 35 states and 8 countries.”
The race took place at Barber Motorsports in Leeds, which has been the site of the IndyCar Series’ Grand Prix of Alabama since 2010.
