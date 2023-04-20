The Outlet Shops of Grand River in Leeds will host the Grand RiverFest spring event on Saturday, April 29 from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. in the front parking lot. This one-day festival marketplace will feature arts, crafts, food trucks, balloon art, face painting, bounce houses, fashion and so much more. Admission is free.
The festival will include more than 65 vendors selling artwork, décor, candles, clothing, accessories, gifts, jewelry, food and more.
Children can visit with Spider Man and several Enchanted Princesses like Tinkerbell, Rapunzel and Isabella. The Mad Hatter will perform balloon twisting and fairy face painters will create art for the children. A tented area will be provided to sit, relax and enjoy all the delicious food and snacks from the festival. Look for the big white tent located close to the food trucks.
While at Grand RiverFest, be sure to stop in The Backyard to enjoy all the fun at the returning Crawfish Boil. This is a ticketed event with crawfish provided by Red Mountain Crawfish. Enjoy live music, a bounce house with plenty of food and mini golf available. For details and ticket pricing visit: https://backyardleeds.com/events/april-29th-2nd-annual-crawfish-boil/
For more information on this event, visit shopsofgrandriver.com.
