Friday night, it’s the Battle of the Bridge between The Leeds Green Wave and The Moody Blue Devils.
These two rivals met at Leeds last season and it was a battle. Leeds hung on to win that game 24-19
This will be the 15th meeting between these two rivals. The series started back in August of 1982 at Leeds, with the Green Wave winning that game 20-0. The two teams played in 1982 and 83 and took a break for 83-1996. Leeds won the 1996 renewal of the rivalry 48-9. The two schools took another break from 2001-2008, and then another break from 2011-2020. The only win in the series for Moody was Oct. 29, 2009 at Leeds.
In that game, the high powered Leeds offense easily drove down the field on its first two drives, but the Moody defense held them to two field goals. Leeds led 6-0. Moody put together a long 18 play drive that took up the rest of the first quarter and 80% of the second quarter. Cory Vandergift scored from inside the five yard line. The extra point was good and Moody took the lead 7-6. That was the end of the scoring that night. Leeds got into field goal range late, but Keaten Glass’s field goal hit the crossbar and bounced back into the field of play and was recovered by Moody to seal the win. Coach Brandon Heath Wiley gets the credit for that win over the Green Wave.
The Leeds Green Wave leads the all time series 14-1. The game is called the Battle of the Bridge due to the cities of Leeds and Moody are separated by I20 and connected by the bridge that goes over the interstate.
This is the first time these two rivals come into a game against each other ranked in the top five of any classification at the same time. Leeds is ranked No. 2 and Moody is ranked No. 3 in class 5A. They are playing for first place in Region 6. Moody is in first place in the region, with Leeds in second place currently. South-Side Gadsden is in third place in the region with a record of 3-1 and the Alexandria Valley Cubs hold the 4th place spot with a 3-4 record. If the playoffs started today that would be your playoff teams from region 6.
The two rivals will meet at Bill Morris Stadium (The Bill) Friday night. The two schools are in the playoffs already but are playing for first and second place and the Class 5A Region 6 Title. The Bill should be packed to the raptures for this one. Kick off is at 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.