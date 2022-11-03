The historic season for the East Central Patriots came to an end last Friday with a 62-35 loss to rival LightHouse.
The East Central Patriots started varsity football four years ago. One of the founders and former head coach Mike Long shared a memory about that first year. “We had sixteen total players that played and only thirty fans in the stands.”
The program has come a long way in a short period of time. Long led them to their first ever varsity win and they finished 4-6 last season.
This season was an adventure for coach Daniel Smith and the Patriots in the Alabama Christian 8 man football league. Their region include Evangel Christian (Alabaster), Ezekiel Academy (Montgomery), Southern Christian(Opelika), and Lighthouse (Oneonta).
This season’s turning point came on the road against Ezekiel Academy. Trailing 40-22 midway through the third quarter, the Patriots scored 28 unanswered points with Micah Smith making the game winning sack to seal a 50-46 come from behind victory. With wins over Southern Christian and LightHouse, the Patriots got their first ever playoff berth in the program’s history.
East Central drew rival Lighthouse in the first round. The Patriots won the first meeting two weeks prior 40-27. Everything went the Patriots’ way that night, that would not be the case Friday night.
LightHouse scored on the opening drive thanks to a Johnathon Beason 4-yard touchdown. The Patriots fumbled on their opening possession and the Warriors recovered.
Three plays later Lighthouse scored and took a 13-0 lead. East Central got on the board in the second quarter thanks to a 35-yard touchdown pass by Nekita Getmanshchuk to Tony Paffumi. The extra point failed but East Central was in business trailing 13-6. The Warriors stretched their lead to 28-14 at the half.
The Warriors scored on the very first play of the second half to increase their lead to 35-14. On the ensuing kickoff Tony Paffumi took it to the house for 76 yards to pull East Central to within 35-21.
Getsmanschchuk connected with Paffumi once again on the Patriots next drive to pull Each Central to 35-27.
The score was 48-27 going into the 4th quarter. The Warriors outscored East Central 14-8 and went on to get the victory 62-35 ending the Patriots’ season at 5-5.
The Patriots split quarterback duties between Knox Cooper. who was 7 of 10 for 100 and two touchdowns. and Nikita Getmanshchuk who was 15 of 29 for 204 yards and two touchdowns.
Both quarterbacks will return next season. Dominic Paffumi led the rushing with 57 yards on 5 carries. Evan Vincent had 8 receptions with 122 yards, a touchdown and two 2-point conversion catches. Tony Paffumi had 245 total yards that included 8 receptions for 160 yards and three touchdowns and 75 return yards.
Lighthouse’s win puts them in the Alabama Christian 8-Man football title game against Evangel.
