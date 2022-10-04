The City of Leeds and the Leeds Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting at Drayer Physical Therapy Institute on Friday, September 23 in celebration of their new location at 7480 Parkway Drive, Suite 128, Leeds. Leeds Councilman, Johnny Dutton, cut the ribbon along with a host of city leaders and Drayer PT personnel. For more information about Drayer Physical Therapy Institute, please visit www.drayerpt.com.
Drayer Physical Therapy Institute in Leeds celebrates ribbon cutting
