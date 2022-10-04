Leeds Drayer ribbon cutting

Leeds City Leaders & Drayer PT Staff Members cutting the ribbon to celebrate new location Photo L-R: Steven Weems, John Fraley, Emily bolton, Holly Murr, Rachel Pullen, Olivia Allrick, Allison Lowmann, Karl Korendil, Johnny Dutton, Brian Kirby, Sandra McGuire, Tim Holbrook, Carson Rains, Jessica Kribbs, Rachel Kibbel, Rachel Borrello, Jalel Nance and Chief Chuck Parsons. Photo courtesy of Dona Bonnett.

The City of Leeds and the Leeds Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting at Drayer Physical Therapy Institute on Friday, September 23 in celebration of their new location at 7480 Parkway Drive, Suite 128, Leeds. Leeds Councilman, Johnny Dutton, cut the ribbon along with a host of city leaders and Drayer PT personnel. For more information about Drayer Physical Therapy Institute, please visit www.drayerpt.com.

