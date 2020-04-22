The St. Clair County Sheriff's Office has implemented many safety routines in their daily work environment in order to keep citizens, staff, and detainees as healthy as possible during the COVID-19 pandemic. They could not reach their safety goals without the help of St. Clair County citizens who go above and beyond. Melanie at It's Sew Unique supplied a great number of filtered masks to the Sheriff's Office in expedited time. 

Tags

This Week's Circulars

Recommended for you