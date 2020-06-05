A second St. Clair County Correctional Facility inmate has died after testing positive for COVID-19.
Alabama Department of Correction officials said William Hershel Moon, 74, died Wednesday at the hospital.
On May 27, Moon was transferred to a local hospital from St. Clair’s infirmary, in which he was housed after a previous hospitalization on May 13. Upon exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19, Moon was subsequently tested positive for the virus.
Moon’s exact cause of death is pending the results of a full autopsy.
Officials said four inmates housed in the same small living area as inmate Moon also tested positive for COVID-19. This small living area within St. Clair’s infirmary remains on level-two quarantine, and the entire infirmary at St. Clair remains on level-one quarantine.
Moon was severing a life sentence for murder out of Jefferson County. He had a known history of chronic, debilitating disease.
The ADOC’s Office of Health Services (OHS) has initiated an investigation to determine which, if any, ADOC inmates or employees may have had direct, prolonged exposure to these staff members. Upon completing the appropriate follow-up interviews and due diligence, OHS will advise any exposed staff members to contact their healthcare providers and self-quarantine for the recommended 14-day period, or as advised by their healthcare providers.
Fifty-one COVID-19 cases among ADOC staff and contracted staff remain active. Twenty-one staff members who previously self-reported a positive test have been cleared by medical providers to return to work.
