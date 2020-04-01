We know everyone is adapting and changing during this time. We commend you for all you are doing to work and protect our community and want to share some resources with you that may help.
Below are some links to help your small businesses. I have included the latest links from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the Small Business Administration.
From the US Chamber:
The Coronavirus Emergency Loans Small Business Guide and Checklist takes a small business step-by-step through the process of preparing to file for a loan.
This interactive map shows how much aid is available under the Small Business Paycheck Protection Program to help small businesses in each state.
The Chamber’s web tracker shows how businesses of all sizes are stepping up efforts to combat COVID-19.
The U.S. Chamber Foundation is publishing a live blog tracking the contributions from businesses of all sizes and sectors that are helping fight the coronavirus.
Information from the Small Business Administration (SBA):
The website to visit for help is: https://covid19relief.sba.gov/#/
Customer Service Center: 1-800-659-2955
Disastercustomerservice@sba.gov
https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela/
Everyone doing business in Alabama to can also visit https://revenue.alabama.gov/coronavirus-covid-19-outbreak-updates/ to see what relief Alabama is providing on the state level.
For more information on the recently passed CARE Act, which includes information on Paycheck Protection Programs, grants and additional resources available click here. For a list of Frequently Asked Questions about the CARE Act, download here.
Additional resources and information:
https://st-clair-county-al-covid-19-stclair.hub.arcgis.com/
https://www.birminghambusinessalliance.com/covid-resources
https://www.maynardcooper.com/covid-19-task-force-and-resources/
https://www.bradley.com/practices-and-industries/practices/coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19
We hope this helps navigate any questions you may have during this time. We appreciate your contributions to our community and are here for you! Please let us know what we can do for you.
