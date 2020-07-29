The Pell City Board of Education announced its finalized planes for reopening schools for the 2020-21 school year.
The plan, includes a virtual, blended and traditional option for parents to chose for their child.
The virtual option will utilize the schools PLP program through the Alabama State Department of Education along with ACCESS which has been used in the past. The PLP program will have core content for language arts, reading, social studies, science and math along with elective courses. A Pell City educator will be assigned as a resource for students but will not be providing instruction.
The blended option is a short term option for those who become sick or are exposed to COVID during the school year. It will be teacher directed but will take place at home.
The traditional option will be normal classroom instruction in a school setting. Both the blended and tradition will work in conjunction in the case of sickness.
Parents have until July 31 to choose which model they would like for their child. Forms are posted at offices and online.
The plan posted to the school boards website goes into detail on protocol, mask wearing, sanitation and extra curricular activities.
Schools will provide students a face covering at the beginning of the school year as long as the supply chain is not disrupted. Parents are asked to provide additional masks as needed.
A frequently asked question document along with the full reopening plan can be found by going to the Pell City School Systems website. Additional questions can be emailed to questions@pellcityschools.com
