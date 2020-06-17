Pell City’s Premiere Cintertainment complex announced it plans to reopen June 19.
“This is an important achievement and we are thrilled to reopen!” said Cinertainment Director Mark Vaughan. “We’ve missed our customers and I think they’re more-than-ready to return to Cinertainment for bowling and the big-screen experience.”
Guidelines given by the governor will be followed including operating at 50% maximum occipancy, staff will be required to wear masks and will also be screened before beginning their shift. Masks are optional for customers however, gloves are required to play in the arcade. Masks will be available for purchase and gloves will be provided for the arcade.
New cashier partitions and hand sanitizer stations have been installed along with enhanced cleaning/sanitization protocols such as ongoing disinfecting of bowling balls, games, and theatre seats between shows. New signage and floor markers similar to those in grocery stores are installed reminding people of social distancing recommendations, and show times are being staggered with more time between showings.
Due to the current lack of movies, the complex with be closed on Monday and Tuesdays. The theater will continue playing movies that were released before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cinertainment became a favorite after opening in 2019 with its comfortable recliner seating with private swivel tables, bowling, arcade, and iconic Pizza Pub lobby bar.
