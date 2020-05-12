Pell City is showing support for their 2020 seniors in a big way. Lined down Highway 231 is a banner with a picture of each senior from Pell City High School.
Jill McCombs, one of the parents behind the idea, helped raise $11,000 in just one week. Businesses donated money along with residents of Pell City.
The money raised was enough to get the senior pictures and print them on banners from a local business. The banners begin near the Goodgame Company building and follow all the way down towards Publix.
270 banners of seniors and one special banner honor former teacher Judy Walker who passed away recently. McCombs said the money remaining will be used to purchase one more special item for the class of 2020.
Students are honored by the banners and have found pride in their community by the gesture.
If your graduate doesn’t have a banner, you can contact Jill McCombs for more information. She assures that there was enough money donated for all graduates, that had a drape/tux picture made to have a banner. “If a banner is missing, it isn’t because someone didn’t purchase one. We are all in this together and would never leave anyone out,” McCombs said
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.