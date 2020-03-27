City Manager Brian Muenger announced that it will extend all Civic Center memberships due to the closure during the COVID-19 outbreak.
In an email to members, Muenger said “all civic center memberships will be extended, at no additional cost, for the length of time that the facility remains closed.”
As the tennis center remains open, members with an all-inclusive membership will receive an extension equivalent to half the days the Civic Center remains closed. All-inclusive members will still be billed as normal
Muenger insures that although the closure is an inconvenience, the staff is taking this time to deep clean and disinfect every surface in the building. “The health and safety of our members, instructors, staff and all our citizens is of the upmost importance to us.”
Muenger encourages everyone to continue practicing safe social distancing and following guideline set forth by the Alabama Department of Public Health.
