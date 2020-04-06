Pell City announced today that all spring sports will be canceled for 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This includes soccer, baseball, and softball.
City Manager Brian Muenger said residents will receive a full refund for all registration fees for the season. “Parks & Recreation staff will be in contact with patrons to make arrangements for refunds to be issued.”
Residents are asked to keep the uniforms that were previously distributed.
“I recognize this news is a great disappointment to our players, coaches, and parents, as well as to our Parks & Recreation Department staff. While I share this disappointment, this cancellation is the only responsible option under the current circumstances.” Muenger said.
For more information, contact Parks and Recreation director Bubba Edge at 205-229-7900 or bedge@cityofpellcity.net
