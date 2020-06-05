Logan Martin LakeFest and Boat Show made an announcement via Facebook that they decided to cancel their 2020 show.
With CDC guidance and other guidelines, it was virtually impossible to be able to deliver the kind of impact they wanted to make with the event.
Officials with the event took to Facebook to encourage people to continue enjoying the lake and to check out their sponsors.
Sponsors and vendors who have already paid for the event will be able to get a refund or the also have the option to roll their sponsorship into the 2021 event.
The show has already announced dates for next year, May 21-23 with plans to make it the best show yet.
“Stay well and have a great summer,” directors shared
