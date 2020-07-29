Leeds Chamber of Commerce to hold virtual political forum 

Leeds Area Chamber of Commerce will host a Virtual Political Forum scheduled for Aug. 18 at 6:00 p.m. for the upcoming municipal election.
Due to COVID-19 and social distancing guidelines, the chamber board of directors felt that a virtual event would be the best option to provide vital information about each candidate that voters need to make voting decisions.
All candidates for the Leeds Mayoral race as well as City Council candidates are invited to participate and should contact the chamber office to register to attend. Trussville Tribune will provide video services and the event will be broadcasted via Facebook Live. Trussville Tribune will also moderate the forum.
We encourage the public to submit questions confidentially to the Leeds Area Chamber of Commerce prior to the event. Questions may be emailed to Sandra@LeedsAreaChamber.com or mailed to P. O. Box 900, Leeds, AL 35094. Deadline for submissions will be Aug. 10.
If you have any questions, please contact Sandra McGuire, Executive Director, at 205-699-5001 or 205-965-9392. For more information about Leeds Area Chamber of Commerce, please visit www.LeedsAreaChamber.com.
