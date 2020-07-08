Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a rise in the requests for financial aid, Jefferson State increased the number of scholarships available for the 2020 fall semester by more than 50 percent from just a year ago.
With these additional scholarships, Jefferson State provided many more opportunities for deserving high school students entering college and the deserving students who are already attending Jefferson State.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has been difficult for many Jefferson State students and their families and we want to do all we can to help them continue their education,” said Jefferson State Student Affairs Vice President Dr. Mike Hobbs. “We implemented numerous supportive procedures to help our students during this difficult time but increasing scholarship opportunities was likely the most needed.”
The college received 30 percent more requests for financial aid compared to last year. As student’s plans changed, so have their plans for paying for college. Jefferson State extended the scholarship deadline which provided students, who may not have been thinking about scholarships in the early part of the year, a second opportunity to apply.
In addition to the deadline extension, the college changed the scholarship application to a completely online process. Since students no longer needed to print or scan materials, it made the process more convenient and accessible for anyone seeking financial aid.
“Jefferson State has made many accommodations to help students during the pandemic,” said Jefferson State Interim Financial Aid Director Morgan Chandler. “The college has begun virtual advising on our website with online chat features, held virtual new student orientation sessions, held virtual student success seminars, increased email communication, and collected necessary information with online forms.”
All financial aid forms are now completely accessible to students online. If students need assistance, they can email the financial aid office at finaid@jeffersonstate.edu or submit questions about particular scholarships at scholarship@jeffersonstate.edu. Students can also find the contact information to their specific financial aid counselor and make appointments by accessing jeffersonstate.edu/financial-aid.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.