Billie Joe Moore, a 73-year-old inmate who was serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole for murder out of Morgan County at St. Clair Correctional Facility in Springville, passed away on June 27.
Inmate Moore, who previously tested negative for COVID-19, was transferred from St. Clair to a local hospital on June 23 due to complications from advanced lung cancer. He remained under the care of the hospital until his passing.
A positive test result for COVID-19 was returned post-mortem.
Two more inmates from the St. Clair Correctional Facility have tested positive for COVID-19 according to a press release from the Alabama Department of Corrections.
After the two inmates in question began exhibiting signs and symptoms of COVID-19, both were taken to a local hospital, tested, and returned a positive result. These two inmates remain under the care of the hospital. The dormitory in which these inmates were housed has been placed on level-two quarantine.
