Gov. Kay Ivey is extending Alabama’s Safer at Home order through July 31.
The order was put in place May 1 and was set to expire Friday. As the number of COVID cases rise in Alabama, Ivey extended the order until the end of July.
Ivey warned that if cases continue to grow and hospitals become strained, “we reserve the right to reverse course.” Ivey strongly encouraged everyone to use face masks in public.
State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said the sate is doing more testing but seeing a higher percentage of positive results meaning there is a greater transmission in the community.
The new safer at home order is set to expire July 31 at 5 p.m.
As of June 30, St. Clair County has 292 confirmed cases and 2 deaths due to the illness.
The Safer at Home order required entertainment venues, childcare facilities, gyms and close contact service providers such as barber shops and salons to follow social distancing guidelines and sanitation rules and in most cases wear masks. Retail stores and restaurants may open but are required to limit capacity inside.
Ivey did not close Alabama beaches, a step that many states have taken to avoid a major outbreak following the July 4 holiday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.