Coosa Valley Electric Cooperative (CVEC) extended suspension of non-pay Cutoffs until July 1.
CVEC has been monitoring the circumstances and developments surrounding the coronavirus pandemic. “We understand that some people have been able to go back to work but in many cases not at the same level as before,” they shared on their Facebook page.
The federal government has distributed funds through various programs to help provide relief during these times, and many have received that relief and made an effort to pay on their power bill. “For that, we are grateful,” CVEC shared. But, there are still many who have not received that relief, yet, and many others may not qualify for portions of it.
CVEC management and its board of directors chose to once again extend its suspension of cutoffs for nonpayment until July 1. At that time, they will again re-evaluate the circumstances.
They urge customers that if you are able to, pay on your account. Whatever you can pay now will help you in the future.
CVEC began suspending cutoffs in March during the beginning of the pandemic.
