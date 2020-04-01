The Christian Love Pantry (CLP) will change its days of operation beginning April 6. It will be open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Due to the social distancing requirements, the building is closed to the public and clients are required to call ahead to allow a volunteer to complete the required forms over the phone. Same day food pickup must be requested before 11:00 a.m. otherwise, pickup will be available at the next day of operation.
Food pick-up will be located on the north end of the building (normal pick-up door). Volunteers will keep a social distance and push the food cart out of the building to the client. Unless physically unable to load the food, the client will have to load their groceries into their vehicle.
Alan Foster, Director, of the Christian Love Pantry adds “We are here to continue our support to our community and hope our clients are understanding during these trying times. Hopefully, we can return to our regular operational schedule when the crisis ends.”
To request a pickup or for any questions, contact the Christian Love Pantry at 205-338-2358.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.