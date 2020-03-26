Testing of over 2,812 Alabamians has found 283 cases of COVID-19 in Alabama as of Wednesday morning. 5 of those cases being from St. Clair county. According to state health officer Scott Harris, patients rage from ages of 2 years to 97 years old.
Many people are having to adjust to a new lifestyle of working from home, social distancing and educating their children at home. Along with the changes in our society, grocery stores are stepping up to provide an extra helping hands to those more susceptible to the virus.
Several stores around Pell City are offering senior only hours to help senior citizen feel comfortable and safe when shopping for items they desperately need during these uncertain times.
Publix announced that their stores will be open from 7:00 a.m until 8:00 every Tuesday and Wednesday for senior only shopping. Walmart will designate Tuesdays beginning at 6:00 a.m. as senior only shopping hours. These special hours give senior citizens the opportunity to be able to shop without risking exposure to the virus.
Several stores are looking to hire more employees to meet the demand. Grocery stores are continuing to see a rush of customer and are looking for additional help. Dollar Tree is taking applications and Walmart hopes to add 150,00 positions to meet the strenuous demand. Amazon is seeing an increase in online orders is looking to hire more people and raising minimum pay to $17 an hour through April.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.