As concerns over COVID-19 grows, so does the pollen count. Today is the first day of spring and pollen can already be found making cars yellow and noses runny.
Symptoms of COVID-19 and allergies can be fairly the same so the University of Alabama at Birmingham created a guide to help you determine whether you have allergies or COVID-19.
Primary symptoms of COVID-19 include:
- Fever
- Runny nose
- Dry cough
- Shortness of breath
- Fatigue
- Body aches
More severe symptoms include:
- Fever (100.4 degrees or higher)
- Pneumonia
Typical allergy symptoms include:
- Sneezing
- Congestion
- Runny or stuffy nose
- No fever
The change of seasons brings increased pollen from trees, weeds, grasses and mold spores. According to weather.com, the tree pollen is high in Pell City with breathing comfort only in fair condition. The prediction for the following week keeps the pollen count high.
“Knowing the difference in symptoms can help you determine the best route for treatment,” said Molly Fleece, M.D., assistant professor of infectious diseases. “Depending on the type of infection, a physician may be able to prescribe an antiviral drug to help speed up the recovery process by shortening the amount of time that a person is sick and preventing the serious complications that can come with the flu.”
If you believe you have have COVID-19, call your health provider before going into a doctor’s office to avoid further exposure and risking infection to others.
