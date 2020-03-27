Gov. Kay Ivey announced in a press conference Thursday that students will not return to public schools for the remainder of the school year.
Ivey stated that it is clear that schools cannot reopen yet and that school systems should implement plans to finish the school year through alternate means of instruction.
State Superintendent Eric Mackey said that the state is developing plans for how distance learning will work. “Lessons may be conducted online and students who do not have internet access may get take-home materials.”
Pell City Schools Superintendent Dr. James Martin said Pell City Schools are in the process of developing a plan which will provide quality teacher directed instruction remotely for the rest of 2019-20 school term.
“Our plan will be able to serve all students who have internet access and those who do not have access. The goal is to provide all students a quality education while maintaining the safety and well-being of everyone,” he said in a statement on the school systems Facebook page. “Thank you so much for your patience and support during this unprecedented time. We miss our students and want nothing but success for them. By continuing to work together we will all be successful.”
Mackey will hold a teleconference with the state’s local superintendents Friday to discuss how to deliver instruction to students. He said he was well-aware some schools are well-equipped with computers, while some school districts are in areas that have almost no broadband access.
Mackey said the school year would end June 5. “The spring sports season is over,” he said. “Proms and graduation ceremonies might still take place, but they’ll have to be postponed until at least June 5, if not later.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.