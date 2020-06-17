Pell City Parks and Recreation Department announced the annual 4th of July firework show at Lakeside Park will proceed as scheduled.
If you plan to enjoy the show the Pell City Sports Complex or any other crowded public areas, City officials are encouraging everyone to observe the 6 feet social distancing guidelines suggested by the Alabama Department of Public Health. The ADPH also highly recommends wearing masks while in large public gatherings.
In a flyer shared on social media by the civil center, it is stated that the idea COVID-19 cannot spread in warm weather is a myth and is not supported by credible evidence.
The fireworks display will take place July 4 at 9 p.m.
