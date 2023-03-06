The Springville Senior Center has much to offer both seniors and the community.
For instance, members get a free lunch every day.
“They’re government subsidized,” said center director Brenda Weimer. “They’re not always good. So, sometimes my assistant and I get out the crockpot and cook something ourselves.”
Every Friday, the members go to a different restaurant for lunch, and that doesn’t begin to describe the trips they take.
They have been on a cruise in Savannah, Ga., Digger Mountain, Tigers for Tomorrow Zoo and lunch afterward. In March they are planning a pilgrimage to Etheridge, Tenn., to see Amish country. They have partnered with the Talladega Senior Center to go to Kentucky and Ohio to see The Ark Museum and The Underground Railroad.
They have many daily activities as well: crocheting and ceramic lessons, bingo and other games.
“Yoga and dance exercise are a big hit,” said Weiner. “We’re running out of room for our members to dance.”
They need an addition to the building. They are having a craft sale to raise money on March 31 from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. It is $10 for vendors to set up a table.
“We have these twice a year. It’s the only chance some of our members have a chance to shop for presents,” Weiner said.
It is not just for seniors. Nor are the trips. Anyone 40 and older is welcome to come — prices vary — and reserve a spot before they fill up. Call (205) 577-6153 for more information on the pilgrimages or the craft fair as a patron or a vendor.
There is no age limit for activities at the center. There is also no fee. Members often bring their children during school breaks. Weimer says they would like to have a center for the community.
“We want people of all ages, races, and walks of life to know they are welcome,” she said.
