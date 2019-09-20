It's Homecoming week for the Saints and the schools are going all out with activities. Career Day, Character Day, Super Hero Day and my favorite -- Eighties Day. Apparently a lot of moms still had their wardrobe from that era because according to the pictures on social media these girls nailed it with the side ponytails, neon clothes and make-up. I look at these and think "Dear Lord, I actually wore that". My make-up was always on point and thanks to the way I wore my eye shadow I was given the nickname Rainbow. Believe it or not, I gave make-up tutorials in study hall. I think we should bring those days back. I think I could rock it.
Let's get to the news.
The Saints will take on Centerpoint Eagles this Friday for Homecoming.
The Greater Odenville Chamber of Commerce Cruise In was a huge success this past Saturday. Over 140 cars participated with about $5,000 raised for Odenville Elementary School.
Mayor Rodney Christian said, "I just want to say how proud I am to be part of a community with a Chamber committed to giving back. Mayor or not, their efforts made me so proud to live here. [This] event was a rousing success and the participation was overwhelming. Great job to all involved."
Thanks to our Hometown restaurants Charlie’s BBQ and Heart of Dixie for honoring our local first responders last week. All fire, police and paramedics were able to eat for free as a thank you and remembrance of 9/11.
New Life Baptist Church delivered bags filled with goodies to the Odenville Police Department! They even included a special gift for K-9 officer, Bella! What a tremendous gesture of support for our OPD!
Our favorite little LSU fan Colton Moore will be headed to the Big Easy to meet Coach Orgeron on October 5 when LSU takes on Utah State, thanks to the help of our community and generous donors. A $2000 goal for travel ended up surpassing over $6000. The additional funds will be used to purchase a handicap accessible van to help with the back and forth of day-to-day activities. He's planning to wear a specially made LSU jersey sent to him that has his name on the back.
Congrats to the Lady Saints Varsity Volleyball Team on winning the Etowah Varsity Invitational this past Saturday. Lady Saints played four games back to back and won all four. Great job ladies!
That's all for this week. We want to hear from you. Send your news to OdenvilleNews@gmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.