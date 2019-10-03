The heat has dried up all my creative writing and wit. Maybe next week my brain cells will have rejuvenated enough to once again entertain. This week will just have to settle for the news, so let's get to it!
Odenville’s Scott Canterbury is the winner of the 2019 Toyota Bassmaster of the Year Championship. Canterbury finished with 848 points, earning him the $100,000 grand prize. Congrats Scott!
The 411 Yard Sale will take place this weekend. Yard sale vendors will set up along the U.S. Hwy 411 route from Leeds, Ala. to Newport, Tenn., passing through Cherokee County, (Leesburg and Centre). Lots of antiques and other bargains along the way!
North Valley Church will host their Annual Fall Festival Sunday October 27 at 4 p.m. New inflatables, lots of games to play, candy, popcorn, hay rides, face painting, and giveaways. Everyone welcome.
The City of Odenville will host their Annual Trunk or Treat October 31 from 5-7 p.m. on Alabama Street in front of the Courthouse. This is a safe, fun alternative to Trick or Treating and each year this event gets bigger and better.
She said Yes! Congrats to Christine Parobek and Timothy Sims on their engagement. Sims popped the question to his bride-to-be September 29 "while watching the most beautiful sunset in the middle of nowhere." Congrats to you both!
That's all for this week. Send your news to OdenvilleNews@gmail.com
