I love Christmas. It’s my most favorite time of the year. Everything is so beautiful and smells like home to me.
I always officially kick off the Christmas season when our little Town of Odenville has our Annual Christmas parade. Wow! This year the parade was by far the biggest and best. The theme for this year was “Welcome to Whoville” and the floats were absolutely amazing. Some of the creativity was on point.
Grand Marshal Meteorologist J-P Dice led the parade and Santa made his appearance at the very end.
Congrats to parade float winners: Rhema Worship Center - 1st Place; 411 Auto - 2nd Place; Fringe Hair Salon - 3rd Place.
Great job to everyone that put it together and to the ones that participated to make it one to remember! Can't wait to see what next year brings!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.