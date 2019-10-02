WellWay Whole Health Shoppe celebrated their five year anniversary on Tuesday, with a ribbon cutting with the Pell City Chamber of Commerce, special discounts, and samples for customer appreciation.
Owner Karen Sawyer, a long-time Pell City resident, purchased the store in Oct. 2014. She is a seasoned business owner and furthered her education with a BS from the University of Alabama and is a Certified Health Specialist and a Certified Family Herbalist.
“People are still realizing what we do,” Sawyer said. “We focus on preventative and integrative health.”
WellWay offers nutritional supplements for the body including health and beauty, weight management, sports nutrition, sleep support, pet care, chemical-free household items and much more. They offer CBD products, Keto-friendly snacks and supplements, and essential oils. Massage therapy and ear candling are services are also available with the Body Mechanic Pro.
Sawyer’s goal for WellWay is to “offer a healing outreach for the community, providing products and services for overall wellness of the mind, body, and spirit.”
Sawyer cites that her experienced and passionate staff consider their positions a ministry as well as a service. WellWay Whole Health Shoppe was founded on the scripture John 4:10-14. Many of the staff are also certified in Homeopathy by the American Academy of Clinical Homeopathy and are Certified Health Specialists as well as Family Herbalists.
On the first Tuesday every month, they offer 20 percent off supplements and 10 percent on health and beauty and grocery items. Sawyer sends out text reminders to her growing list of customers.
“We truly value and appreciate our customers,” Sawyer said.
WellWay Whole Health Shoppe is located at 2305 Stemley Bridge Rd. in Pell City and is open 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. For more information, visit www.wellwaywholehealthshoppe.net or call 205-884-1160.
