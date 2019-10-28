The Pell City Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for the newly-renovated apartments in Pell City, The Park on 23rd.
“Our community offers newly renovated one, two and three bedroom apartment homes in the heart of Pell City,” shared Brandon Tyndall, Community Director. “We are minutes away from restaurants, shopping and all Pell City has to offer. Conveniently located to I-20, our community offers a year-round pool, a playground and pet park, as well as 24-hour emergency maintenance."
The new owners purchased the property in January this year, completing interior renovations on the 98 units. They have plans to add a new BBQ grilling area, covered dining and community areas in the poolside pavilion, and an outdoor dog wash to the dog park area.
Over the past two years, the property has received over $1.5 million in investment renovations. Apartments have been completely renovated to include stainless steel appliances, new flooring, new countertops, cabinets, light fixtures and new plumbing fixtures. On-site amenities include playground, dog park, BBQ area and pool.
The Park on 23rd is located at 1103 23rd Street North, Pell City (behind Town and Country Ford.) They currently have units available for lease.
For more information, contact 205-338-4922 Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. or visit their website at www.theparkon23rd.com
