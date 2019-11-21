Duran South 7th grade students Katie-Ann Truitt and Reese Edwards brought almost 200 donated coats to the Good Works Charitable Foundation annual coat and blanket drive.
Truitt and Edwards, who are both in the BETA Club, thought collecting coats for the annual drive would be a good service project and help the community.
Students in 4th period classes at Duran South competed to see which class could bring in the most coats. Mr. Barnett’s 4th period math class won the competition, and a pizza party, by bringing in almost 80 coats.
Overall, students collected almost 200 coats and items to be distributed on Monday.
Volunteers with the Good Works Charitable Foundation also provided groceries to 1186 people and a Thanksgiving supper, catered by Lett's Eat, to a huge crowd and the third shift St. Clair County First Responders. Students from Coosa Valley Elementary provided Stove Top Stuffing. Benjamin Moore sponsored the groceries.
“Thanks to Benjamin Moore, all of the volunteers, Paul and Paula Lett, Buffalo Wild Wings Pell City (our monthly bag sponsor), the local businesses that served as coat collection locations, everyone that donated coats and blankets and Jamie Truitt and Stacy Miller for all the help in picking up the donations,” said founder Jean Speer. “Thanksgiving is sweeter because of all of you.”
Good Works Charitable Foundation non-profit provides direct, immediate aid to those in poverty, abuse, or neglect. They host a monthly food and resource share program for those in need.
To donate, volunteer, or for more information on the Good Works Charitable Foundation, call 205-369-8516
