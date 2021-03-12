Members of the Pell City Chamber of Commerce, as well as hungry members of the community, were on hand for the ribbon cutting of Wake Zone Restaurant and Marina in Pell City.
Located at 6301 Stemley Bridge Blvd., Wake Zone offers a variety of meals along with an outdoor experience next to the water.
Although the restaurant has been open for some time, it just recently joined the Pell City Chamber of Commerce.
Wake Zone has remodeled its building and reshaped their menu.
About 30 people gathered for a celebratory ribbon cutting.
