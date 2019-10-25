Eighteen Army, Air Force, Navy and Marine Junior ROTC schools from throughout northern and central Alabama arrived ready to compete at Sparkman High School Drill Meet this past Saturday.
At the competition, the cadets were judged on armed/unarmed inspections, armed/unarmed platoon regulation drill, armed/unarmed platoon exhibition drill, armed/unarmed color guard, individual/dual drills, and physical fitness.
Pell City High School Army JROTC won first place overall.
There were 14 total categories with first, second and third trophies and individual ribbons awarded for each. Of the 14 competed events, Pell City JROTC teams achieved five first place awards, seven second place awards and six third place awards.
Individual awards included: Cadet Second Lieutenant Gabe Herren won first place in the Individual Armed Exhibition Drill, Cadet Staff Sergeant Gabe Ribera won third place in the Individual Armed Exhibition Drill, Cadet Second Lieutenant Gabe Herren and Cadet Sergeant First Class Keyon-Dre Swift won second place in the Dual Armed Exhibition Drill, Cadet Second Lieutenant Gianna Morgan won first place in Unarmed Exhibition Drill, Cadet Lilie Dickerson won second place in Individual Unarmed Exhibition Drill, Cadet Major Kayleigh Helms and Cadet Sergeant First Class Allison Robinson won second place in Dual Unarmed Exhibition Drill, and Cadet Private Christian Beavers won first place and Cadet Sergeant First Class Allison Robinson won third place in the final knockout drill.
