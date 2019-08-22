Victory Christian Lions

Veteran football coach Bruce Breland enters his first year with Victory Christian with excitement and renewed energy in what he confessed as the twilight of his career.
When asked about his new environs at a small, faith-based 1A school, Breland said, “I feel very blessed to have landed here. To come from a school with 105 players to a team with 25 players, the thing I am excited about is that these are all great young men with great character at a great school. (The community) supports us very well, and I couldn’t be happier than where I am right now.”
To maintain the Lions’ recent success on the football field, Breland wants to center on discipline and work ethic. “Coach Holliday was able to keep going the high level of football being played at Victory Christian, and when he stepped down, it is now my job to take the team from where it has been and take it further. All of the players are feeling the same way, and they want the very best for Victory and for themselves – they are striving to become an elite team and be one of those playoff teams.”
“The region we play in is a tough region for sure and playing at a high level throughout the season is key, as well as staying injury-free. By the end of the year, those teams that stay healthy enjoy success. This year we don’t have a lot of depth, but we do have a lot of passion and the boys have worked very hard to be ready to play.”
Looking forward to their opening game against non-regional 2A power Fayetteville, Breland said that it would be a huge feather in the Lions’ mane to win, but he remains pragmatic, yet positive about the opener. “When we go into that game we are not going in there thinking anything other than that we can play at the level with those guys and we are ready to play at that level. It will show that their preseason hard work was worthwhile, and anytime you can compete and win against a higher classification gives you confidence going into the rest of the season.”
Senior RB #1 Lee Yeager couldn’t say enough nice things about the big offensive line he will be following into battle this season. “I love the guys we play with – there isn’t an offensive line I would rather be running behind and be on the field with.”
Senior OL/DL #54 PJ Holman had high praise for the new coaching staff at Victory. “With a coach like Coach Breland and all of the experience he has along with (Offensive Line) Coach Taylor, they teach you to push through adversity and keep working. We work hard on the field and in the weight room week after week and it really keep us going.”
2019 Football Schedule
Victory Christian Lions
8/23 OPEN
8/30 vs. Fayetteville
9/6 @ Gaylesville
9/13 vs. Appalachian *
9/20 vs. Ragland *
9/27 @ Coosa Christian
10/4 @ Winterboro *
10/11 @ Spring Garden *
10/18 vs. Donoho *
10/25 @ Talladega County Cen *
11/1 vs. Sumiton Christian
* Regional Games
Source: ahsfhs.org
