Some may think Triple T’s is just a regular gas station and convenience store, but a line of customers for their breakfast and lunch menu demonstrate that this place is for more than just refueling your vehicle.
On Monday, Triple T’s was presented with the Pell City Chamber of Commerce Business of the Month award for October.
Owners Angie and Johnny Thomas started Triple T’s 15 years ago in November. Since then, they have added a café and additional seating area to accommodate up to 75 people. They also have 19 employees on staff, 15 of them full time.
“We are honored,” Angie Thomas said about the award. “We love our community and our customers. We are very blessed. The community has been very good to us.”
Triple Ts offers a breakfast buffet from 5 -10 a.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Lunch and dinner is Monday through Friday from 10:45 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
“We have a lot of regular customers,” Angie Thomas said. “Some come for breakfast, and then take something home with them for dinner later the same day.”
Triple T’s Food Store is located at 5000 Cogswell Ave. in Pell City. For more information, visit their Facebook page or call 205-884-8896.
