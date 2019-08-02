St. Clair County - Beginning at 8 a.m., Monday, August 5, weather permitting, the Alabama Department of Transportation will close either the right or left lane of I-59 southbound at various locations for Striping and Grassing Operations between the Ashville exit (Milepost 166) and the St. Clair Springs exit (Milepost 156).
All travel lanes are expected to re-open at approximately 7 p.m. on Monday.
These same lane closures will be in place from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. from Tuesday, August 6, thru Saturday, August 10.
Motorists are requested to consider using alternate routes, adjust arrival/departure times, observe work zone speed limits and other work zone signs, and use extreme caution in this area.
For further information, visit www.dot.state.al.us.
