Lanes between the Ashville Exit (MP 166) and the St. Clair Springs Exit (MP 156) will be closed beginning Aug. 5. 

St. Clair County - Beginning at 8 a.m., Monday, August 5, weather permitting, the Alabama Department of Transportation will close either the right or left lane of I-59 southbound at various locations for Striping and Grassing Operations between the Ashville exit (Milepost 166) and the St. Clair Springs exit (Milepost 156).

All travel lanes are expected to re-open at approximately 7 p.m. on Monday.

These same lane closures will be in place from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. from Tuesday, August 6, thru Saturday, August 10.

Motorists are requested to consider using alternate routes, adjust arrival/departure times, observe work zone speed limits and other work zone signs, and use extreme caution in this area. 

For further information, visit www.dot.state.al.us.

