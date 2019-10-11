The Pell City Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a Business After Hours evening on Oct. 17 from 5-7 p.m. in Historic Downtown Pell City and everyone is invited.
The Downtown Cogswell Ave. merchants will also be celebrating their One Year 3rd Thursday Anniversary Event on the same night from 5-8 p.m.
Exclusive business discounts will be offered that night only. At the St. Clair County Courthouse, the Jamison Taylor Band will perform. There will be a classic retro car show and Kettle Corn and Southern Snow Shaved Ice vendors. Bryant Vineyards will be on hand offering cheese and wine sampling at Artscape. Free neck and shoulder massages will be given by Patience Bradford from SOZO Massage Therapy at the Discover/LakeLife store.
Make a purchase at any participating downtown 3rd Thursday store or restaurant between 5 and 7 p.m. and you will receive a free gift while quantities last! You can also enter to win a $400 gift basket and no purchase is necessary. The gift and prize table will be located at Griffin’s Jewelers.
“From one end of town to the other, we’re ready to make your night a memorable one!” said 3rd Thursday organizer Denise Olivastri. “The downtown merchants are looking forward to seeing and serving you.”
Participating businesses are Cogswell Station Ultrasound Studio, Old Gray Barn, Daily Bagel, World of Music, Merle Norman, LakeLife, Griffin’s Jewelers, Downtown Vape, Hazelwood Insurance Agency, Monkey Bizness, Chicago Mike’s Glitz N’ Glamour, Salon 2113, Rhonda’s Cut and Style, The Food Outlet and Ami’s Wedding Store.
