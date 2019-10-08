Ashville is a city with a well of history that doesn't run dry, from its structures and customs to its records and historic documents. One has only a short trek to the Inzer Museum or the Ashville Museum of Archives to find out his grandmother's maiden name or if she ever spent time in jail.
The St. Clair County Historical Society will celebrate that history at the John Looney House on Saturday, Oct. 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Looney House might be one of Ashville’s most significant historic structures. What distinguishes it is its "dog trot" architecture. This means there's a breezeway from front door to back. This style was invented to combat the sultry, Southern summers. The Looney House is the first of its kind in Alabama, standing since 1820. Two of the hands who built this house belonged to Henry Looney, a veteran of the war of 1812.
The Looney House Festival is sponsored by St. Clair County Historical society.
They promise arts, crafts, food and music, and “something for all ages."
While enjoying the food, arts, crafts, and music, attendees, especially children, will be soaking up the history of their own cultural heritage.
For more information, visit the St. Clair Historical Society Facebook page or contact 205-594-2128.
