This year The Gathering Place Christian Academy embarked on something they’ve never done before – a city-wide kindness campaign designed to give back to the community while raising money for the school. The campaign, called Kindness Matters, began on Oct. 10 and ended on Oct. 30 with the goal of raising $10,000.
What felt like an audacious goal to start ended with a grand total of $10,065 raised. Money will go towards new teaching tools, technology playground equipment and new security cameras.
During the campaign, students planned a wide variety of ways to give back, including helping with chores, picking up trash, making blessing bags for the homeless and volunteering to tutor younger students. In addition, students gave away over 100 dozen heart-shaped donuts from Daylight Donuts to first responders and local businesses. They also visited children and families at Ronald McDonald house and played bingo with residents at Kirkwood by the River Assisted Living Facility.
Notable students who participated in the campaign were Henry Boyd who documented the most acts of kindness and Connor York who raised the most money. One class raised over $2,000.
Sponsors who helped support the campaign include Mayor Joe Lee and the Moody Police Department, Publix, Red Diamond, Chick-Fil-A, St. Clair Animal Care, Consolidated Pipe and Supply Company, Inc., BancorpSouth, Bevill Family Charitable Fund and Daylight Donuts.
GPCA is encouraging the students and community to continue sharing acts of kindness.
“Our goal is that even though the fundraising portion of the campaign is over, students will continue to incorporate kindness into their everyday lives,” GPCA Lower Elementary Principal Tyra Jordan said.
The Gathering Place is a preparatory school which educates students from six weeks through eighth grade.
