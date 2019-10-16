Since 2012, The Gathering Place Christian Academy has been making a difference in the lives of students through preparatory education, and now those students want to make a difference in the city of Moody.
It’s about acts of kindness, and they’re challenging the city of Moody to join them, starting with Mayor Joe Lee himself.
What began as a way to raise money for the school has transformed into a way to give back to the community, one act of kindness at a time. The campaign will run Oct. 10 – 29 and students plan to keep a daily log of kind deeds.
"When Mrs. Chewning approached me about supporting this campaign, I didn't hesitate. It is often overlooked how important an act of kindness can be,” Mayor Lee said.
Students have two service projects scheduled. Eighth graders will visit children and families at Ronald McDonald house, and fifth through seventh graders will play bingo with residents at Kirkwood by the River Assisted Living Facility. Additionally, the Doris Stanley Memorial Library in Moody will be working with students to put together a kindness rock display for the Moody City Park.
Other companies who have stepped in to support the campaign include Publix, Red Diamond, Chick-Fil-A, St. Clair Animal Care, Consolidated Pipe and Supply Company, Inc., BancorpSouth and Daylight Donuts.
“I’m so excited for the students of GPCA to experience what it’s like to intentionally create a culture of kindness. It doesn’t have to be a grand act. Every kindness makes a difference,” said Paula Chewning, Advancement Director for GPCA.
GPCA will be posting challenges to their Facebook page and updating the public on their activities under the hashtag #KindnessMattersGPCA.
