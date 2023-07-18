Making sure Alabama children in need return to the classrooms with the school supplies they need in three weeks is the work of the nonprofit, The Circle of Love Foundation.
The Backpacks for Success campaign with The Circle of Love Foundation invites the public to drop off school supplies at RealSource Title Insurance and Real Estate Closing locations along Highway 280 in the Meadow Brook Office Park, and also in Pell City and Cullman.
The details
Alabama Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday: July 21–23
Dropoff Days: Monday, July 24-Friday, July 28
Dropoff Locations:
• RealSource Hoover – 500 Corporate Parkway, Hoover, AL 35242
• RealSource Cullman - 115B 4TH Street South, Cullman, AL 35055
• RealSource Pell City - 1605 Martin Street S, Suite 5, Pell City, AL 35128
Online Donations & Shopping: www.TheCircleofLove.org
“The Circle of Love Foundation is preparing to make the 2023 school year a success for children in area shelters and others in need,” said Doris Phillips, founder of The Circle of Love Foundation. “To help children prepare for school, we invite the public to join us during Dropoff Days,” she said. “If people would rather donate online, they can make a financial donation or shop for actual school supplies at www.TheCirlceofLove.org.
A survey of school supplies in the Birmingham area ranged from $127 for a middle schooler to $142 for elementary students, based on purchasing the school list of items on Amazon. With the rise in school supply costs and an increased need anticipated, The Circle of Love Foundation hopes to provide 550 backpacks with the needed school supplies, an increase of 50 from 2022. These will go to children in area shelters and others in need.
“Having the Donation Days the week after the Tax-free Weekend should help even more school supplies to be donated,” said Phillips.
Phillips founded The Circle of Love Foundation so children can believe their ideas are real possibilities. The Circle of Love Foundation has touched more than 9,000 children in several shelters and facilities who would have otherwise gone without basic school supplies or opening gifts on Christmas morning.
“Every penny given is a penny donated,” said Phillips. All of the money collected and school supplies donated are used for children in need locally throughout Alabama, Tennessee and Virginia.
Video Content on Link
The Dropbox link below has a variety of B-Roll segments for Backpacks for Success:
https://www.dropbox.com/s/qwrp02uj53alftj/Circle%20of%20Love%20Summer%202022%20Backpack%20Drive%20B%20Roll.mp4?dl=0
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.