Lakeside Hospice and the Christian Love Pantry have teamed up once again to host the 11th annual Tablescapes “Love Feeds the Soul” luncheon from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Feb. 29 at the Beacon in the Pell City First United Methodist Church.
Tables will be waiting to tempt your senses in every theme and color imaginable. Vote on your favorite, then visit with friends, bid on silent auction items, find a great buy on the wall of gently used scarves and purses, and win one of the many door prizes – all donated by local businesses and individuals.
Enjoy a meal and savor one of the many desserts donated by local churches in the community while being entertained by an Elvis Presley impersonator.
The funds generated are split evenly between the two organizations. Last year $8200.00 went to Lakeside Hospice for direct patient care, and the Christian Love Pantry received $8200.00 to provide food for those in need.
Sponsor and decorate a table of 8 for $240 or purchase an individual ticket for $30. Gently used scarves and purses for the sale wall may be dropped off at the Christian Love Pantry or Lakeside Hospice.
If you would like to sponsor a table, buy an individual ticket or decorate a table, or would like more information, contact Elizabeth Thomaston or Stephanie Honeycutt at Lakeside Hospice, 205-884-1111 or go to lakesidehospice.org/tablescapes.
