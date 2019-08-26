A suspect is in custody on charges of Attempted Murder after a shooting in Pell City last night.
According to a release from the Pell City Police Department, at approximately 7:05 p.m. Sunday, officers were responding to the 1700 block of 19th St. S. in reference to a call of stolen property. As the initial responding officer was arriving on the scene, further information was dispatched that shots had been fired at the location. The officer observed the victim on the ground and identified the suspect who was immediately taken into custody. This incident is believed to be the result of a family dispute.
The shooting victim, Michael Lee Griffith, 39 of Pell City, was treated on the scene by Pell City Fire and Rescue Medics and transported to St. Vincent’s St. Clair Hospital. Griffith was subsequently transported to UAB.
Pell City Chief of Police Paul Irwin stated, “The rapid response of our officers contained this situation and prevented any further threat to citizens. The investigation is ongoing and the suspect is in custody.”
Jesse Allen Costlow, 22 of Pell City has been formally charged with Attempted Murder in the Sunday night shooting of Michael Lee Griffith.
If anyone has further information regarding this case, please contact Pell City Police at 205-884-3334.
